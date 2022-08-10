Broken Bells Sets Release Date for First Album Since 2014

Broken Bells has set an Oct. 7 release date for its third album, Into the Blue, and released what’s being described as the project’s first official single, “Saturdays.” The track is accompanied by a video directed by Johnny Chew.









As previously reported, Into the Blue finds The Shins’ James Mercer and producer Danger Mouse (Brian Burton) re-teaming for the first time in several years and is described as “a kaleidoscopic genre-

and decade-spanning ode” to mutual influences such as Pink Floyd, ’80s new wave, ’90s trip-hop and Georgia’s influential Elephant 6 collective. Into the Blue also introduces samples into the Broken Bells sound for the first time.



Into the Blue is the follow-up to 2014’s After the Disco, which reached No. 5 on The Billboard 200. The group hasn’t performed live since the fall 2014 tour in support of that album.



Prior to the release of Into the Blue, Mercer is on tour with The Shins celebrating the 21st anniversary of their Sub Pop debut, Oh, Inverted World. Burton’s long-gestating collaborative album with The Roots’ Black Thought, Cheat Codes, comes out Friday (Aug. 12).



Here’s the track list for Into the Blue:



“Into The Blue”

“We’re Not In Orbit Yet…”

“Invisible Exit”

“Love on the Run”

“One Night”

“Saturdays”

“Forgotten Boy”

“The Chase”

“Fade Away”