Bright Eyes Reveals Details for Next Batch of Companions Reissues

Three EPs include six new recordings each and are due Nov. 11
Bright Eyes
Photo: Shawn Brackbill

Bright Eyes has revealed details for its next batch of Companions catalog reissues, which will arrive Nov. 11 on Dead Oceans. The Companions editions of albums Lifted or the Story is in the Soil, Keep Your Ear to the Ground, I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning and Digital Ash in a Digital Urn all include EPs with six new recordings featuring guest performances by Gillian Welch, David Rawlings, Becky Stark and Maria Taylor.

Lifted includes a cover of “November” by Azure Ray, I’m Wide Awake boasts a version of “Fare Thee Well, Miss Carousel” by Townes Van Zandt and Digital Ash is appended with a take on “Agenda Suicide” by fellow Nebraska band The Faint.

Also out today is one new contemporary re-record from each of the three EPs: “You Will. You? Will. You? Will. You? Will,” (originally from Lifted), “Old Soul Song (for the New World Order),” (originally from I’m Wide Awake) and “Gold Mine Gutted” (originally from Digital Ash).


Following summer dates in Europe, the Conor Oberst-led band will begin a new North American touring leg Oct. 19 in Sonoma, Calif. Tickets go on sale Friday (Aug. 12).

Bright Eyes fall tour dates:


Oct. 19: Sonoma, Calif. (Gundlach Bundschu Winery)
Oct. 20: San Luis Obispo, Calif. (Madonna Inn)
Oct. 22-23: Las Vegas (When We Were Young festival)
Oct. 25: Monterrey, Calif. (Golden State Theatre)
Oct. 26: Santa Ana, Calif. (The Observatory)
Oct. 27: Tucson, Ariz. (Rialto Theatre)
Oct. 29: Las Vegas (When We Were Young festival)
Nov. 9: Toronto (History)
Nov. 10: Montreal (Corona Theatre)
Nov. 11: Providence, R.I. (The Strand)
Nov. 13: Portland, Me. (State Theater)
Nov. 14: Baltimore (venue TBA)
Nov. 16: Philadelphia (Union Transfer)
Nov. 19: Mexico City (Corona Capital festival)

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

