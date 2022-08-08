Blackpink Sets Dates, Cities for ‘Born Pink’ World Tour

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Queen of Sheba May Be the Most Interesting Album of the Year
(Photo: Timothy Norris / Getty Images for Coachella)

As tipped here last month, K-pop superstars Blackpink will embark on a massive world tour starting Oct. 15-16 in Seoul. The Born Pink outing has dates on the books through June 21, 2023, in Auckland. Venues have yet to be announced.

Ahead of the the tour, Blackpink will release a new single, “Pink Venom,” on Aug. 19, with a new studio album to follow on a September date to be announced. It will be the follow-up to 2020’s The Album, which reached the top 10 on more than 20 individual album charts.

Last month, Blackpink also made history when it became the first music act to garner 75 million YouTube subscribers.

Here are Blackpink’s tour dates:

Oct. 15-16: Seoul
Oct. 25: Dallas
Oct. 29: Houston
Nov. 2: Atlanta
Nov. 6-7: Hamilton, Ontario
Nov. 10-11: Chicago
Nov. 14-15: Newark, N.J.
Nov. 19: Los Angeles
Nov. 30, Dec. 1: London
Dec. 5: Barcelona
Dec. 8: Cologne
Dec. 11-12: Paris
Dec. 18: Berlin
Dec. 22: Amsterdam
Jan. 7-8: Bangkok
Jan. 13-14: Hong Kong
Jan. 20: Riyadh
Jan. 28: Abu Dhabi
March 4: Kuala Lumpur
March 11: Jakarta
March 18: Kaohsiung
March 25: Manila
May 13: Singapore
June 10-11: Melbourne
June 16-17: Sydney
June 21: Auckland

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

