Blackpink Sets Dates, Cities for ‘Born Pink’ World Tour

As tipped here last month, K-pop superstars Blackpink will embark on a massive world tour starting Oct. 15-16 in Seoul. The Born Pink outing has dates on the books through June 21, 2023, in Auckland. Venues have yet to be announced.



Ahead of the the tour, Blackpink will release a new single, “Pink Venom,” on Aug. 19, with a new studio album to follow on a September date to be announced. It will be the follow-up to 2020’s The Album, which reached the top 10 on more than 20 individual album charts.



Last month, Blackpink also made history when it became the first music act to garner 75 million YouTube subscribers.



Here are Blackpink’s tour dates:



Oct. 15-16: Seoul

Oct. 25: Dallas

Oct. 29: Houston

Nov. 2: Atlanta

Nov. 6-7: Hamilton, Ontario

Nov. 10-11: Chicago

Nov. 14-15: Newark, N.J.

Nov. 19: Los Angeles

Nov. 30, Dec. 1: London

Dec. 5: Barcelona

Dec. 8: Cologne

Dec. 11-12: Paris

Dec. 18: Berlin

Dec. 22: Amsterdam

Jan. 7-8: Bangkok

Jan. 13-14: Hong Kong

Jan. 20: Riyadh

Jan. 28: Abu Dhabi

March 4: Kuala Lumpur

March 11: Jakarta

March 18: Kaohsiung

March 25: Manila

May 13: Singapore

June 10-11: Melbourne

June 16-17: Sydney

June 21: Auckland