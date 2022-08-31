Björk Unveils Fossora Release Date, Cover Art

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Björk‘s new album Fossora will be released next month on Sept. 30. She made the announcement by unveiling its cover art, by photographer Vidar Logi, which shows the Icelandic innovator as a Gothic queen sitting atop a spread of mushrooms. Björk explained that the record was inspired by the pandemic: “it was also woven into how i experienced the ‘now,’ this time around 7 billion of us did it together, nesting in our homes quarantining, being long enough in one place that we shot down roots.”

 

 

Björk wrote that Fossora is a made-up word that means “the feminine of fossore (digger, delver, ditcher) so in short it means ‘she who digs’ (into the ground).” The album will be rooted in heavy bottom-end bass and includes six bass clarinets and a punchy sub.

The album’s lead single, “Atopos,” is “coming soon,” according to another Instagram teaser.

Björk’s new, previously reported, podcast, Björk: Sonic Symbolism, will launch tomorrow (Sept. 1) with the release of the first three episodes that will document her second, third, and fifth albums, Debut, Post, and Homogenic.

Marisa Whitaker

