Beyonce to Remove Ableist Lyric From Renaissance

Beyoncé
(Credit: Kevin Winter/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment)

Beyoncé‘s latest album, Renaissance, is out now. So far, the album has been met with universal acclaim. However, that didn’t stop people from noticing that the pop icon used “spazz,” which is considered an ableist slur to those with cerebral palsy, on “Heated.”

A rep for Beyoncé said that “the word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced.”

The original lyrics were “Yadda yadda yah, yadda yaddah yah,yah/ Yadda yadda yadda, bom bom, kah kah/ Spazzin’ on that ass/ Spaz on that ass/ Fan me quick girl, I need my glass.”

There’s no word on when the updated version will hit streaming services.

Earlier this year, Lizzo was dragged for using the same word on “Grrrls.” She changed the lyric and apologized for its use.

Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language,” Lizzo said in a statement at the time. “As a fat Black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally).”

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

