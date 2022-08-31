Instagram Facebook Twitter
Bauhaus Cancels Remaining North American Tour Dates

Frontman Peter Murphy is checking into a rehab facility
Bauhaus
Burak Cingi / Contributor

Bauhaus announced that lead singer Peter Murphy will be entering a rehabilitation facility and as a result, the band’s remaining North American tour dates are canceled.

The post-punk band kicked off their 2022 reunion run back in May in Pasadena, California. They performed in a few west coast U.S. states before traveling to Europe for six shows, the final being on Aug. 28 in Vilar de Mouros, Portugal.

The now-canceled 15-date North American stint was supposed to begin in Toronto next week on Sept. 6 and close in Los Angeles on Sept. 29. The tour’s two New York dates at Kings Theatre on Sept. 8 and 9 were postponed from November 2021.

For fans who already purchased tickets to the Bauhaus shows, according to the press release, can contact the point of purchase regarding ticket refunds.

SPIN reviewed the tour’s “chaotic and thrilling” opening night at Portland’s Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, which noted “But there was no way to ignore Murphy’s frustration.”

Back in March, Bauhaus had released their first single in fourteen years, “Drink The New Wine,” which was written during quarantine. The track followed their 2008 Go Away White.

Marisa Whitaker

Marisa Whitaker

