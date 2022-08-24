Arctic Monkeys Get Back in The Car in October

Arctic Monkeys will release their seventh album, The Car, on Oct. 21 via Domino, on which the band runs “wild in a new and sumptuous musical landscape,” according to a statement.

The 10-track project is the follow up to 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, Arctic Monkeys’ sixth-straight No. 1 debut in the U.K. and the fastest-selling vinyl album there since 1993. It was also the group’s third top 10 on The Billboard 200 in the U.S.

The Car was produced by longtime collaborator James Ford and recorded in Paris, London and Suffolk, U.K. No first single has yet been announced, but Arctic Monkeys debuted album track “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” yesterday (Aug. 23) during a show in Zurich. The song sports an uncharacteristically funky groove and frontman Alex Turner singing in a style reminiscent of Young Americans-era David Bowie.

Arctic Monkeys have international touring on tap through the end of the year, including appearances at the first L.A. and South American editions of the Primavera Sound festival in September and November, respectively. A nine-show run in Australia begins Dec. 29 in Sydney.

Here is the track list for The Car:

“There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”

“I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am”

“Sculptures of Anything Goes”

“Jet Skis on the Moat”

“Body Paint”

“The Car”

“Big Ideas”

“Hello You”

“Mr Schwartz”

“Perfect Sense”