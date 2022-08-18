Instagram Facebook Twitter
Allison Russell Enlists Brandi Carlile For Empathetic New Song

The artists will also play several shows together in the coming days
Allison Russell performing at the 2021 Newport Folk Festival.
Allison Russell performing at the 2021 Newport Folk Festival. (Credit: Douglas Mason / Getty Images)

Allison Russell has enlisted Brandi Carlile for her new song “You’re Not Alone,” which offers a helping hand to those struggling with a lack of community. The string-tinged track previously appeared in an alternate version on the Russell-featuring Our Native Daughters’ 2019 debut album, Songs of Our Native Daughters.

“Every child deserves to be loved and protected,” Russell says of the song. “Our families with LGBTQIA+ parents are just as precious. No one should be forced into the sacred role of parenthood against their will. Human rights are worth fighting for. We’ve come a long way but we must go farther still.”

“You’re Not Alone” is Russell’s first new song release since her acclaimed 2021 debut album Outside Child, which was nominated for three Grammys.

 

Russell recently joined Carlile as part of Joni Mitchell’s return to live performance at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island, and has a handful of upcoming shows scheduled with her, including tonight (Aug. 18) in Columbia, Md.

Here are Allison Russell’s tour dates:

Aug 18: Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, Md. #
Aug 19: Bethel Woods, Bethel, NY. #
Aug 20: The Mann, Philadelphia #
Aug 24: Omeara, London ^
Aug 27: The Long Road Festival, Bottesford, U.K.
Aug 29: Paradiso, Amsterdam
Sept 3: KCRW Summer Nights, Los Angeles
Sept 9-10: Red Rocks, Morrison, Colo. #
Sept 13: Leader Bank Pavilion, Boston *
Sept 14: Americana Music Festival – Nashville
Sept 15: Radio City Music Hall, New York *
Sept 30: Mempho Music Festival, Memphis

w/ Brandi Carlile #
w/ Nathaniel Rateliff *
w/ Lady Nade ^

Jonathan Cohen

Kafka and punk rock, a match made in history classes. (Photo courtesy of Patrick Flynn)
Odd Jobs

Odd Jobs: Fiddlehead’s Patrick Flynn Goes From the Stage to the Classroom

Photo: Graham Tolbert & Eric Timothy Carlson
News

The National Confirms New Song ‘Weird Goodbyes’ With Bon Iver

ll-cool-j-jan-18-2018-billboard-1548-1556245776-640x423-1556249792
News

Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow Will Emcee 2022 VMAs

