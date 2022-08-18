Allison Russell Enlists Brandi Carlile For Empathetic New Song

Allison Russell has enlisted Brandi Carlile for her new song “You’re Not Alone,” which offers a helping hand to those struggling with a lack of community. The string-tinged track previously appeared in an alternate version on the Russell-featuring Our Native Daughters’ 2019 debut album, Songs of Our Native Daughters.

“Every child deserves to be loved and protected,” Russell says of the song. “Our families with LGBTQIA+ parents are just as precious. No one should be forced into the sacred role of parenthood against their will. Human rights are worth fighting for. We’ve come a long way but we must go farther still.”

“You’re Not Alone” is Russell’s first new song release since her acclaimed 2021 debut album Outside Child, which was nominated for three Grammys.

Russell recently joined Carlile as part of Joni Mitchell’s return to live performance at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island, and has a handful of upcoming shows scheduled with her, including tonight (Aug. 18) in Columbia, Md.

Here are Allison Russell’s tour dates:

Aug 18: Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, Md. #

Aug 19: Bethel Woods, Bethel, NY. #

Aug 20: The Mann, Philadelphia #

Aug 24: Omeara, London ^

Aug 27: The Long Road Festival, Bottesford, U.K.

Aug 29: Paradiso, Amsterdam

Sept 3: KCRW Summer Nights, Los Angeles

Sept 9-10: Red Rocks, Morrison, Colo. #

Sept 13: Leader Bank Pavilion, Boston *

Sept 14: Americana Music Festival – Nashville

Sept 15: Radio City Music Hall, New York *

Sept 30: Mempho Music Festival, Memphis

w/ Brandi Carlile #

w/ Nathaniel Rateliff *

w/ Lady Nade ^