A Day in the Life of…Wallows

Playing Lollapalooza is a big step forward for any band. But for Wallows, who were playing the event for the second time in their career, the moment was even more substantial. With a mid-day slot on the T-Mobile stage (one of the two main stages), it was a chance to see how far they’ve come in four years. They’ve been here before, but the pre-game jitters still exist.

“There’s more pressure because we’re in a much bigger slot,” frontman Dylan Minnette says in the band’s dressing room a few hours before the set. “And we’re a bigger band compared to what we were then. There was pressure last time since it was our first festival we’d done as Wallows. You try not to have expectations or hopes of what it will look like [from the crowd]. I always get a little nervous before festival sets more than our own shows.”

“At our show, we know to expect,” adds guitarist Cole Preston, sitting to Minnette’s left. “Here, they’ll stroll by to see what Wallows is about, and there’s something to prove.”

Judging by the reception and size of the crowd, the rising alternative rockers have nothing to worry about.

Since they started off playing music as teens over a decade ago in another band, Wallows have found their comfort zone. In March, the trio released their sophomore album, Tell Me That It’s Over. Produced by Ariel Rechtshaid, the project saw the band embrace a new sound featuring elements of alt-rock, dance, and folk.

Though they said they were anxious, it wasn’t reflected in their show. Wallows performed with the confidence and command of seasoned veterans, powering through a 16-song set that spanned their two albums, three EPs, and singles.

Following their set, the trio shared with us what a typical day in their life is like.

Date: August 1, 2022.

Time I woke up:

10:15 am. — Dylan

8:30 am. — Cole

10:40 am. – Braeden

Every day starts with:

Going on my phone, sadly. — Dylan

Brek and coffee. – Cole

Going back to sleep. – Braeden

Breakfast consists of:

It really depends. I really love postmating a good breakfast from a favorite restaurant. – Dylan

Usually toast, sometimes fruit, sometimes eggs. — Cole

Bagel. — Braeden

To get going I always:

Need coffee first. – Dylan

Chug water — Cole

Have coffee. — Braeden

I don’t feel dressed without:

A necklace of some kind. – Dylan

Clothes. — Cole

Clothes. – Braeden

Before I start working I must:

Have coffee (again). – Dylan

Want to work. – Cole

I must be inspired. — Braeden

Currently working on:

Being present. – Dylan

Being a better DJ. — Cole

My golf game. — Braeden

But I’d really love to be:

I don’t know, just having fun really. – Dylan

Hawaii… — Cole

Already better at golf. — Braeden

Book I’m reading:

Nothing currently. – Dylan

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. – Cole

Nothing right now. — Braeden

I don’t know how anyone ever:

Could say that music isn’t as good as it “used to be.” – Dylan

Eats blue cheese. — Cole

Dances so good. – Braeden

If I had to play one album on repeat, it would be:

Blonde by Frank Ocean. – Dylan

Pacific by Haruomi Hosono. —Cole

Heaven or Las Vegas by Cocteau Twins. — Braeden

The perfect midday consists of:

Sitting and having lunch and binging some TV honestly. especially right now because it’s so hot every day. I like going outside when it’s cooling down, like more end of day. – Dylan

Walking to lunch – a charcuterie lunch. —Cole

A smoothie and a walk. — Braeden

To help get through the day I need:

Coffee, again. – Dylan

Fluids and sunshine and outdoors. – Cole

Water. — Braeden

Not a day goes by without speaking to:

Each other. – Dylan

My fam and my gf and Dylan and Braeden. — Cole

Each other. – Braeden

My daydreams consist of:

Future Wallows stuff. – Dylan

Hawaii… — Cole

Wallows stuff. – Braeden

In a perfect day, in a perfect world:

Time could pause for a bit to just relax and procrastinate and not beat myself up over it or feel like I’m wasting precious creative time. – Dylan

Charcuterie wine tasting vacation resort time. — Cole

It would be October. – Braeden

I’ll always fight for:

Anyone who’s being mistreated. – Dylan

My mom, my sisters, and my dogs. — Cole

What we believe in musically. – Braeden

Currently in love with:

Better Call Saul, Big Brother, Love Island (UK). – Dylan

Love Island UK, anything true crime, Bladee. — Cole

Coca-Cola. — Braeden

Hoping to make time to watch:

All the Marvel shows post-WandaVision. – Dylan

Big Brother US. — Cole

John Carpenter’s The Thing (and I have). — Braeden

By my bedside I always have:

A cup of water and my phone charger. -Dylan

Cold glass of water. — Cole

Phone charger. – Braeden

To help get through the night I:

Will take a sleepy edible a lot of the time. – Dylan

Long walk after dinner. — Cole

Put on white noise or a fan. – Braeden

Bed time:

When I’m alone, very late, unfortunately. – Dylan

Between 11 and 2. – Cole

1-3 am. — Braeden

When I think about tomorrow, it’s always:

Trying to remember anything I have to do. – Dylan

Brekkyyyyy. – Cole

The day after today. – Braeden