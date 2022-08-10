’90s-Leaning Flannel Nation Festival Canceled After Bands Bail Out

The ’90s-leaning Flannel Nation festival, which was set to take place Saturday (Aug. 13) in San Pedro, Calif., has been canceled after multiple bands dropped out due to various logistical issues.



“We regret to announce that due to ongoing problems and logistical setbacks, putting on Flannel Nation as intended has become infeasible. Therefore we are forced to make the tough decision to cancel this weekend’s event,” Flannel Nation organizers wrote on Facebook. “Our goal is to retool and reschedule the event and tickets will be honored for the new date when announced.”



Last night, Everclear jumped ship, announcing on Instagram that Flannel Nation organizers “do not have the adequate means to provide the level of experience our fans expect and deserve while attending an Everclear show.” The band said it will shortly announce “a proper Los Angeles performance where we plan to deliver the type of performance that exceeds our fans’ expectations.”



Candlebox and Filter promptly joined Everclear in heading for the proverbial exit, chalking up their decisions to “unforeseen circumstances.” The event was also to have featured Sugar Ray, Soul Asylum, Sponge, Fastball, Cracker and a “special guest headliner TBA.”



Everclear said in its Instagram post that refunds “may be requested at points of purchase,” but it’s unclear from the festival organizers’ statement whether that’s actually the case, or if tickets will only be honored for a future date. Fans are, understandably, irate. “My mom is traveling here from Indiana and no way will she be coming back again and spending the money on plane tickets,” wrote one attendee on Facebook. Others have likened the turn of events to the notorious Fyre Festival, which descended into chaos within moments back in 2017.