5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: John Sebastian

Name John Sebastian

Best known for A certain performance at Woodstock.

Current city The thriving metropolis of Woodstock, NY.

Really want to be in Fiesole, Italy

What would you be doing there? Sitting around and having a plate of gnocchi.

Excited about The absence of touring is as exciting to me as touring used to be. I am delighted about the project with Arlen Roth (John Sebastian and Arlen Roth Explore the Spoonful Songbook,September 2021) who basically invited me to do such an album which I never considered because I heard so many bad cuts of old songs. Arlen’s particular skills and the way we go together as guitar players made it a lot of fun.

My current music collection has a lot of Jug band music.

And a little bit of Other stuff. (Rhythm and blues.)

You wouldn’t expect me to listen to A lot of stuff from the 1930s. My niece says to her younger sister, “It’s 1930 in Uncle John’s car.”

Preferred format Vinyl is always a first choice, but not always available, so my “record collection” is CDs.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

1

Harry Smith’s Anthology of American Folk Music, Various Artists

Our window into the past.

2

Presenting the Fabulous Ronettes Featuring Veronica, The Ronettes

The wall of sound in all its glory plus Veronica (Spector) who we were all in love with.

3

Fats Domino Greatest Hits: Walking to New Orleans, Fats Domino

Our introduction to New Orleans. One of the greatest vocalists and greatest ensembles ever.

4

The Best of Mose Allison, Mose Allison

What cool sounded like as I was growing up.

5

Down on Stovall’s Plantation, Muddy Waters

It’s Muddy in his rawest form. He carries the flag for displaced Mississippians and becomes the dawn of Chicago blues.