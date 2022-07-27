‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Biopic Gets Nov. 4 Release Date on Roku Channel

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story finally has a release date. The tongue-in-cheek “Weird Al” Yankovic biopic will arrive Nov. 4 for free streaming on The Roku Channel, with Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe portraying the beloved pop music parodist.

Yankovic recently announced that Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) will play Oprah Winfrey in Weird, joining Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna. Yankovic co-wrote the script with Eric Appel, who is directing the film.

Also arriving in November is The Illustrated Al songbook (Z2 Comics), which will highlight a career-spanning selection of Yankovic’s music in comic form. Among the artists participating are Drew Friedman, Danny Hellman, Fred Harper, Sam Viviano and Felipe Sobriero.

Yankovic is in the mist of his Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, which stops tonight (July 27) in Akron, Ohio. The artist recently invited Chris Ballew from Presidents Of The United States Of America on stage in Seattle to perform that group’s ’90s hit “Peaches,” a nod to Yankovic having transformed POTUSA’s “Lump” into his own song, “Gump” during the heyday of grunge.