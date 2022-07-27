Vieux Farka Touré Salutes His Father Ali on New Album With Khruangbin

Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Touré salutes his profoundly influential late father Ali with the help of Khruangbin on the artists’ upcoming collaborative album, Ali. The eight-track collection comprises material previously recorded and performed by Ali, the African desert blues pioneer who died in 2006 at age 66. Ali arrives Sept. 23 on Dead Oceans and is led by the track “Savanne,” which is out today (July 27).

“I want this album to convey love,” Vieux says. “It is about the love that Ali brought into the world. It is about the love that I have for him and that Khruangbin has for his music. It is about pouring your love into something old to make it new again.”

“We made this album to honor Ali’s life and body of work,” the members of Khruangbin say. “We hope this collaboration enlightens more people to Ali’s musical legacy.”

A beguiling blend of Vieux’s next-generation desert blues and Khruangbin’s gently psychedelic instrumental funk, Ali includes both well-known (“Lobbo” and “Diarabi,” the original version of which boasted a guest appearance by Ry Cooder) and hugely obscure (“Alakarra”) Ali songs.

Vieux and Khruangbin will share a stage for the first time Aug. 4 in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park as part of the Celebrate Brooklyn! concert series. They’re also both on the bill at the Format Festival on Sept. 23-25 in Bentonville, Ark.

Here is the track list for Ali:

“Savanne”

“Lobbo”

“Diarabi”

“Tongo Barra’

“Tamalla”

“Mahine Me”

“Ali Hala Abada”

“Alakarra”