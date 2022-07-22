Watch The Weeknd Get Animated in ‘How Do I Make You Love Me?’ Video

The Weeknd transforms into an animated zombie in the new video for “How Do I Make You Love Me?,” the fourth clip from his fifth studio album, Dawn FM. In it, a cartoon version of Abel Tesfaye takes a bloody, limbless trip through a city to find his love.

Along with the video, The Weeknd also unveiled the track’s first remix by Swedish House Mafia’s Sebastian Ingrosso and Salvatore Ganacci.

The video’s animation was directed by Jocelyn Charles, who worked with a team of 15 animators. The Weeknd contributed to its story alongside Charles and Cliqua, who also was the creative director and mind behind the video’s concept. It was produced by Somesuch LA and Remembers Paris.

The Canadian-born star previously released videos for “Sacrifice,” “Gasoline” and the Jim Carrey-featuring “Out of Time.” But he still hasn’t responded to Roger Waters’ recent remarks, saying he’s “far, far more important” than The Weeknd and Drake.

The Weeknd has 16 stops left on his massive 2022 stadium tour, which will close on Sept. 22 in his hometown of Toronto. The original Toronto date was pushed due to a power outage in the city.

The Weeknd 2022 Tour Dates

24-Jul – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field*

27-Jul – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field*

30-Jul – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field*

4-Aug – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium*

6-Aug – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium*

11-Aug – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium^

14-Aug – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium^

18-Aug – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High*

20-Aug – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium*

23-Aug – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place*

25-Aug – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field^

27-Aug – San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium^

30-Aug – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium*

2-Sep – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium*

3-Sep – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium*

22-Sept – Toronto @ Rogers Centre

*With Kaytranada and Mike Dean

^With Snoh Aalegra and Mike Dean