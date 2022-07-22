Instagram Facebook Twitter
Allison Russell performing at the 2021 Newport Folk Festival.
The Newport Folk Festival: So Much More Than Music
Rhea Seehorn. Kim Wexler from Better Call Saul
‘Better Call Saul’s Kim Wexler and the Sexism of the Anti-Heroine
5 Motorcycles I Can’t Live Without: Daniel Ash of Bauhaus/Love and Rockets/Tones On Tail

Watch The Weeknd Get Animated in ‘How Do I Make You Love Me?’ Video

The track is also available in a new remix by Swedish House Mafia’s Sebastian Ingrosso and Salvatore Ganacci
The Weeknd
Amy Sussman / Staff

The Weeknd transforms into an animated zombie in the new video for “How Do I Make You Love Me?,” the fourth clip from his fifth studio album, Dawn FM. In it, a cartoon version of Abel Tesfaye takes a bloody, limbless trip through a city to find his love.

Along with the video, The Weeknd also unveiled the track’s first remix by Swedish House Mafia’s Sebastian Ingrosso and Salvatore Ganacci.

 

The video’s animation was directed by Jocelyn Charles, who worked with a team of 15 animators. The Weeknd contributed to its story alongside Charles and Cliqua, who also was the creative director and mind behind the video’s concept. It was produced by Somesuch LA and Remembers Paris.

 

 

The Canadian-born star previously released videos for “Sacrifice,” “Gasoline” and the Jim Carrey-featuring “Out of Time.” But he still hasn’t responded to Roger Waters’ recent remarks, saying he’s “far, far more important” than The Weeknd and Drake.

The Weeknd has 16 stops left on his massive 2022 stadium tour, which will close on Sept. 22 in his hometown of Toronto. The original Toronto date was pushed due to a power outage in the city.

The Weeknd 2022 Tour Dates

24-Jul – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field*
27-Jul – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field*
30-Jul – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field*
4-Aug – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium*
6-Aug – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium*
11-Aug – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium^
14-Aug – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium^
18-Aug – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High*
20-Aug – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium*
23-Aug – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place*
25-Aug – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field^
27-Aug – San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium^
30-Aug – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium*
2-Sep – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium*
3-Sep – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium*
22-Sept – Toronto @ Rogers Centre

*With Kaytranada and Mike Dean
^With Snoh Aalegra and Mike Dean

Marisa Whitaker

Marisa Whitaker

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All
Allison Russell performing at the 2021 Newport Folk Festival.
Education

The Newport Folk Festival: So Much More Than Music

Impact

Bloom Vol 22: Trust

Impact

Bloom Vol 21: Music and Emotional Intelligence

Impact

Bloom Vol 20: Dating Me

you may like

more from spin

The Weeknd
News

Watch The Weeknd Get Animated in ‘How Do I Make You Love Me?’ Video

Jon Moss
News

Watch TikTok Phenom Jon Moss Dance With Gospel Choir in ‘Good Day’ Video

Credit: Stephen Gregory
5 Albums I Can't Live Without

5 Motorcycles I Can’t Live Without: Daniel Ash of Bauhaus/Love and Rockets/Tones On Tail

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top