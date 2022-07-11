Silversun Pickups Host a Spooky Party in ‘Scared Together’ Video

Silversun Pickups announced their forthcoming sixth record, Physical Thrills, and shared its first single, “Scared Together,” and its accompanying video, today. The Butch Vig-produced album will release on Aug. 19 via New Machine Recordings, and is, of course, available to pre-order.

Silversun Pickups’ photographer Claire Marie Vogel directed the “Scared Together” video. The band’s guitarist and singer Brian Aubert said of the track in a statement: “This song is about becoming close and intimate with someone through hardship. Being thrown into something quite frightening brings out some shared qualities that connect them.”

Physical Thrills came as a result of the boredom brought on by the pandemic, when Aubert was taking care of his son while stuck at home. “I would sneak off and start writing these songs,” Aubert says in a statement, “and I didn’t know what they’re for because I didn’t really think about Silversun on any level. I was just doing it to keep myself calm and keep myself company.”

Vig, a famed producer and Garbage member, previously worked on the band’s Widow’s Weeds, and produced the upcoming record with the band at his home.

“We’ve been together for twenty-two years,” bassist Nikki Monninger says in a statement, “it’s really interesting that we still love doing this. We know that we’re fortunate to still be together after all these years, seeking out the silver lining. I feel like we still have many more things to say, and we’re so happy with how this album turned out.”

The band also recently confirmed which cities they plan to perform in this year, but the exact dates and venues for each show will be announced soon.