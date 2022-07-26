Pulp Will Reunite for Shows in 2023

Instagram Facebook Twitter
They’ll be the beloved U.K. band’s first live appearances since 2013

Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker teased the band’s return to activity last week on Instagram, and yesterday confirmed the news during a London Q&A about his new book, Good Pop Bad Pop. A source close to the artist has further confirmed to SPIN that Pulp will indeed play some shows in 2023 but that no other details were yet available.

Formed in 1978 when Cocker and original guitarist Peter Dalton were teenagers, the beloved U.K. band released seven albums during its initial classic era from 1983 to 2001. Pulp split in 2002 but reformed as a touring entity between 2011-2013. The band hasn’t released a new studio album since 2001’s We Love Life, arguably one of the best in its discography.

Beyond the new book, Cocker has been active with solo projects in the time since Pulp’s last breakup. He most recently composed the score for the BBC comedy series This Is Going to Hurt, which was released in March.

Read SPIN‘s original review of Pulp’s 1995 masterpiece Different Class here. Different Class was also named one of SPIN‘s 300 Best Albums of the Past 30 Years.

IMPACT

