Peter Buck and Kim Thayil Joined the Black Crowes to Cover R.E.M. and Velvet Underground

R.E.M.‘s Peter Buck and Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil joined the reunited The Black Crowes at their show in suburban Seattle at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Amphitheatre on Tuesday. Buck joined the band for a cover of “The One I Love,” and was joined by Thayil for a cover of The Velvet Underground‘s “Rock & Roll.”

The show was the latest stop on the reunited Robinson’s tour. They’re playing their biggest hits and songs from their debut album, Shake Your Money Maker. Future dates include stops in Santa Barbara, Denver and London. The Crowes also just announced that they’ll be playing in Japan in November