5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers
Paramore Details First Tour Since 2018
Beyonce
Fans Rejoice As Beyoncé Finally Joins TikTok

Paramore Details First Tour Since 2018

Fall trek begins Oct. 2 in Bakersfield, Calif.

As expected, Paramore has announced its first tour since 2018, which includes previously confirmed appearances at the Austin City Limits and When We Were Young festivals this fall. The trek begins Oct. 2 in Bakersfield, Calif., and wraps Nov. 19 at the Corona Capital festival in Mexico City.

Fans are encouraged to sign up for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform for the best shot at seats. Registration is open now until Sunday (July 17) at 10 p.m. PT. The general public on-sale is set for July 22 at 10 a.m. local time on Paramore’s Web site.

The Hayley Williams-led band is also at work on its first album since 2017’s After Laughter, although no release date has been confirmed. Williams’ most recent solo release was 2021’s Flowers for Vases / Descansos.

Here are Paramore’s tour dates:

Oct. 2: Bakersfield, Calif. (Mechanics Bank Theater)
Oct. 4: Magna, Utah (The Great SaltAir)
Oct. 6: Omaha, Neb. (Orpheum Theater)
Oct. 8: Oklahoma City (The Criterion)
Oct. 9: Austin, Texas (Austin City Limits)
Oct. 11: Chesterfield, Mo. (The Factory)
Oct. 14: Bonner Springs, Kan. (Azura Amphitheater)
Oct. 16: Austin, Texas (Austin City Limits)
Oct. 22-23, 29: Las Vegas (When We Were Young Festival)
Nov. 7: Toronto (History)
Nov. 9: Chicago (Chicago Theatre)
Nov. 11: Cincinnati (Andrew J. Brady Music Center)
Nov. 15: Atlanta (Tabernacle)
Nov. 16: St. Augustine, Fla. (St. Augustine Amphitheatre)
Nov. 19: Mexico City (Corona Capital Festival)

Jonathan Cohen

