Oasis’ Be Here Now Repackaged for 25th Anniversary

In celebration of the upcoming 25th anniversary of Oasis‘ third album, Be Here Now, the group’s Big Brother Recordings is planning a limited-edition collectors version of the project. Be Here Now was originally released on Aug. 21, 1997, and the new edition will arrive Aug. 19.

The release will be available on silver-colored double-LP, a double picture disc and cassette, all with remastered audio but no bonus tracks or other special features. The silver anniversary of Be Here Now has its own trailer, which you can check out below.

Be Here Now sold 400,000 copies in the U.K. in its first week of release and has shifted more than 8 million globally. It went No. 1 in 15 countries and remains the top-selling album in its first seven days of release in U.K. Official Chart history. Be Here Now divided critics at the time for its lengthy running times and sonic excesses, but features well-regarded Oasis songs such as “Stand By Me,” “Don’t Go Away” and “My Big Mouth.”

The 2016 “NG’s Rethink” remix of album opener “D’You Know What I Mean?” is out today in the form of a new lyric video. The track hit No. 1 in the U.K. on this day (July 13) exactly 25 years ago.