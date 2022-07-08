Instagram Facebook Twitter
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: MOD SUN
Collective Soul
Collective Soul Makes Up For Lost Time
The Drop
Dimitri Vegas, David Guetta, Nicole Scherzinger, Azteck Team for ‘The Drop’

Margo Price, Mavis Staples, Adia Victoria ‘Fight’ for Abortion Rights on New Single

Bandcamp proceeds will benefit grassroots reproductive justice initiative Noise for Now

Margo Price has enlisted Mavis Staples and Adia Victoria for her new single “Fight To Make It,” all Bandcamp proceeds from which will be donated to the grassroots reproductive justice initiative Noise for Now. Price previously teamed with Noise for Now this spring to raise funds around her cover of Lesley Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me.”

A call to action against gender, race and class divides made more poignant in light of the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, “Fight To Make It” was written by Price with her husband and frequent collaborator Jeremy Ivey.

“Every day I see more of our rights stripped away in America,” Price says. “The right to reproductive health in this country has become a luxury for the wealthy. The United States has a higher maternal death rate than any other developed country. Black women in particular experience maternal mortality at a rate two to three times higher than white women. Tennessee now has stricter abortion laws than the Taliban. This should not be a political issue, or a religious issue. This is a human rights issue.”

Price also saluted Staples, who just turns 83 on Sunday (July 10), “for adding the wisdom and strength of her voice. Her art and activism have long inspired me and I’m grateful for her contribution to the song.” Indeed, Staples is not slowing down, as she will tour throughout the summer and fall alongside Bonnie Raitt.

As for Price, she’ll be on the road this summer and fall in support of her most recent album, That’s How Rumors Get Started. Adia Victoria will also be busy on tour over the next few months, including appearances at the Newport Folk Festival and dates opening for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

, ,

IMPACT

View All
Impact

Bloom Vol 21: Music and Emotional Intelligence

Impact

Bloom Vol 20: Dating Me

Impact

Bloom Vol 19: Smile

St Paul and the Broken Bones
Impact

St. Paul & The Broken Bones Dive Bomb Into The Psychedelic on The Alien Coast

you may like

more from spin

Coast
News

Watch The Ceremonies Perform ‘Problem Child’ as Fictional Band in New Movie, ‘Coast’

Photo: Janet Morgan
News

Jawbox Surprise Releases First New Recordings Since 1996

Courtesy of Caamp
All Eyes On

How Caamp Became the Midwest’s Latest Folk-Rock Sensation

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top