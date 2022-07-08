Margo Price, Mavis Staples, Adia Victoria ‘Fight’ for Abortion Rights on New Single

Margo Price has enlisted Mavis Staples and Adia Victoria for her new single “Fight To Make It,” all Bandcamp proceeds from which will be donated to the grassroots reproductive justice initiative Noise for Now. Price previously teamed with Noise for Now this spring to raise funds around her cover of Lesley Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me.”

A call to action against gender, race and class divides made more poignant in light of the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, “Fight To Make It” was written by Price with her husband and frequent collaborator Jeremy Ivey.

“Every day I see more of our rights stripped away in America,” Price says. “The right to reproductive health in this country has become a luxury for the wealthy. The United States has a higher maternal death rate than any other developed country. Black women in particular experience maternal mortality at a rate two to three times higher than white women. Tennessee now has stricter abortion laws than the Taliban. This should not be a political issue, or a religious issue. This is a human rights issue.”

Price also saluted Staples, who just turns 83 on Sunday (July 10), “for adding the wisdom and strength of her voice. Her art and activism have long inspired me and I’m grateful for her contribution to the song.” Indeed, Staples is not slowing down, as she will tour throughout the summer and fall alongside Bonnie Raitt.

As for Price, she’ll be on the road this summer and fall in support of her most recent album, That’s How Rumors Get Started. Adia Victoria will also be busy on tour over the next few months, including appearances at the Newport Folk Festival and dates opening for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.