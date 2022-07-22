Marcus Mumford Plans First Solo Tour This Fall

Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford will embark on his first solo tour this fall, in support of his upcoming solo debut album, (self titled). The outing begins Sept. 19 in Boulder, Colo., and will feature support from Danielle Ponder through Oct. 14, after which Sylvan Esso side project The A’s will open through the Nov. 10 finale in Toronto.

As previously reported, (self titled) was produced by Blake Mills and boasts guest appearances by Phoebe Bridgers, Brandi Carlile, Clairo. It will be released Sept. 16 by Island Records. The first single, “Cannibal,” is accompanied by a video directed by Steven Spielberg, a first for the legendary filmmaker.

Before the tour gets underway, Mumford will perform alongside as-yet-unannounced special guests tomorrow (July 23) as part of a Newport Folk Festival benefit show at the Jane Pickens Theater.

Here are Marcus Mumford’s tour dates:

Sept. 19: Boulder, Colo. (Fox Theatre)

Sept. 20: Denver (Paramount Theatre)

Sept. 24: Las Vegas (iHeartRadio Festival)

Sept. 26: Seattle (Paramount Theatre)

Sept. 27: Portland, Ore. (Keller Auditorium)

Sept. 30: Los Angeles (Wiltern Theatre)

Oct. 4: Ventura, Calif. (Majestic Ventura Theatre)

Oct. 6: El Cajon, Calif. (The Mangolia)

Oct. 7: Phoenix (The Van Burne)

Oct. 9: Austin, Texas (Austin City Limits)

Oct. 10: Houston (White Oak Music Hall)

Oct. 11: Dallas (Majestic Theatre)

Oct. 14: New Orleans (Orpheum Theatre)

Oct. 16: Austin, Texas (Austin City Limits)

Oct. 17: Tulsa, Okla. (Cain’s Ballroom)

Oct. 18: Kansas City, Mo. (Midland Theatre)

Oct. 20: Milwaukee (Pabst Theatre)

Oct. 21: Madison, Wis. (The Sylvee)

Oct. 22: Saint Paul, Minn. (Palace Theatre)

Oct. 24: Chicago (Chicago Theatre)

Oct. 25: Detroit (Fillmore)

Oct. 26: Louisville, Ky. (Brown Theatre)

Oct. 28: Durham, N.C. (Durham PAC)

Oct. 29: Atlanta (The Eastern)

Oct. 30: Nashville (Ryman Auditorium)

Nov. 1: Asheville, N.C. (Thomas Wolfe Auditorium)

Nov. 2: Washington, D.C. (The Anthem)

Nov. 3: Philadelphia (The Met)

Nov. 5: Portland, Me. (State Theatre

Nov. 7: New York (Beacon Theatre)

Nov. 8: Boston (Wang Theatre)

Nov. 10: Toronto (Massey Hall)