Instagram Facebook Twitter
Allison Russell performing at the 2021 Newport Folk Festival.
The Newport Folk Festival: So Much More Than Music
Rhea Seehorn. Kim Wexler from Better Call Saul
‘Better Call Saul’s Kim Wexler and the Sexism of the Anti-Heroine
5 Motorcycles I Can’t Live Without: Daniel Ash of Bauhaus/Love and Rockets/Tones On Tail

Marcus Mumford Plans First Solo Tour This Fall

The Mumford & Sons frontman’s debut solo album is due on Sept. 16
mumford & sons, grammys, album of the year, babel

Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford will embark on his first solo tour this fall, in support of his upcoming solo debut album, (self titled). The outing begins Sept. 19 in Boulder, Colo., and will feature support from Danielle Ponder through Oct. 14, after which Sylvan Esso side project The A’s will open through the Nov. 10 finale in Toronto.

As previously reported, (self titled) was produced by Blake Mills and boasts guest appearances by Phoebe Bridgers, Brandi Carlile, Clairo. It will be released Sept. 16 by Island Records. The first single, “Cannibal,” is accompanied by a video directed by Steven Spielberg, a first for the legendary filmmaker.

 

Before the tour gets underway, Mumford will perform alongside as-yet-unannounced special guests tomorrow (July 23) as part of a Newport Folk Festival benefit show at the Jane Pickens Theater.

Here are Marcus Mumford’s tour dates:

Sept. 19: Boulder, Colo. (Fox Theatre)
Sept. 20: Denver (Paramount Theatre)
Sept. 24: Las Vegas (iHeartRadio Festival)
Sept. 26: Seattle (Paramount Theatre)
Sept. 27: Portland, Ore. (Keller Auditorium)
Sept. 30: Los Angeles (Wiltern Theatre)
Oct. 4: Ventura, Calif. (Majestic Ventura Theatre)
Oct. 6: El Cajon, Calif. (The Mangolia)
Oct. 7: Phoenix (The Van Burne)
Oct. 9: Austin, Texas (Austin City Limits)
Oct. 10: Houston (White Oak Music Hall)
Oct. 11: Dallas (Majestic Theatre)
Oct. 14: New Orleans (Orpheum Theatre)
Oct. 16: Austin, Texas (Austin City Limits)
Oct. 17: Tulsa, Okla. (Cain’s Ballroom)
Oct. 18: Kansas City, Mo. (Midland Theatre)
Oct. 20: Milwaukee (Pabst Theatre)
Oct. 21: Madison, Wis. (The Sylvee)
Oct. 22: Saint Paul, Minn. (Palace Theatre)
Oct. 24: Chicago (Chicago Theatre)
Oct. 25: Detroit (Fillmore)
Oct. 26: Louisville, Ky. (Brown Theatre)
Oct. 28: Durham, N.C. (Durham PAC)
Oct. 29: Atlanta (The Eastern)
Oct. 30: Nashville (Ryman Auditorium)
Nov. 1: Asheville, N.C. (Thomas Wolfe Auditorium)
Nov. 2: Washington, D.C. (The Anthem)
Nov. 3: Philadelphia (The Met)
Nov. 5: Portland, Me. (State Theatre
Nov. 7: New York (Beacon Theatre)
Nov. 8: Boston (Wang Theatre)
Nov. 10: Toronto (Massey Hall)

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All
Allison Russell performing at the 2021 Newport Folk Festival.
Education

The Newport Folk Festival: So Much More Than Music

Impact

Bloom Vol 22: Trust

Impact

Bloom Vol 21: Music and Emotional Intelligence

Impact

Bloom Vol 20: Dating Me

you may like

more from spin

Credit: Stephen Gregory
5 Albums I Can't Live Without

5 Motorcycles I Can’t Live Without: Daniel Ash of Bauhaus/Love and Rockets/Tones On Tail

Macklemore
News

Macklemore Drafts Tones & I For Comeback Single, ‘Chant’

mumford & sons, grammys, album of the year, babel
News

Marcus Mumford Plans First Solo Tour This Fall

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top