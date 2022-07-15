Marcus King Teams With Desmond Child on New Single

Marcus King has released a new single, “Blood on the Tracks,” co-written with famed songwriter Desmond Child (Bon Jovi, Kiss, Aerosmith). The song, accompanied by a music video filmed at Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound studio, follows King out of a toxic relationship and onto a metaphorical train to start anew.

The video for “Blood on the Tracks” maintains the ’70s road movie feel of King’s music. Bursts of guitar and kick-heavy drums build upon the artist’s recently released single “Hard Working Man,” with the addition of a flute that brings to mind The Marshall Tucker Band’s “Can’t You See.” The nostalgia-fueled tale of personal liberation suggests Easy Rider or Thelma & Louise with a happy ending.

“Blood on the Tracks” reflects the overall tone of King’s upcoming album, Young Blood, which was produced by Auerbach. “I was going through a lot during the album with addictions, breakups and addictions because of breakups,” King says. “It was good to get it out in this way.”

Young Blood is set for release on Aug. 26 through Rick Rubin’s American Recordings imprint/Republic. King has a couple U.S. shows on his schedule this month and will embark on an extensive fall tour beginning Sept. 9 in Philadelphia.