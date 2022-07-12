Lizzo Nominated for First Emmy for Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Lizzo could be on her way to becoming a half-EGOT winner, as the Grammy-winning pop superstar received her first Emmy nomination today (July 12). Lizzo received a nod in the best competition program category for her show Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

Lizzo is a host and executive producer for the eight-episode Amazon reality series. The show follows a group of plus-sized dancers who are fighting to win a spot as a backup dancer at Lizzo’s Bonnaroo set and on her world tour.

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is nominated alongside The Amazing Race, Nailed It!, Top Chef, The Voice and RuPaul’s Drag Race, which has won the category the past four years.

The “Truth Hurts” singer posted her reaction to the show’s nomination on Instagram:

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Even though this is her first Emmy nomination, Lizzo has snagged eight Grammy nominations and won three, was deemed “Entertainer of the Year” by TIME in 2019 and took home a Billboard Music Award for “Top Song Sales Artist” in 2020, alongside 10 other nominations.

Lizzo announced a 2022 North American arena tour in April in support of her upcoming album, Special, which is slated to be released Friday. The opening date is Sept. 23 in Sunrise, Fla.

Marisa Whitaker

Marisa Whitaker

