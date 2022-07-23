Kid Cudi Gets Hit by Water Bottles, Storms Off Rolling Loud Stage After Four Songs

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Fans who were excited to see Kid Cudi named as the replacement for Kanye West at the Rolling Loud festival were not so happy when the rapper left the stage early into his set.

Cudi was performing his fourth song when he got pelted in the face with what appeared to be a water bottle. “Yo, I will walk off this stage if you all throw one more fucking thing up here, I will leave, I will leave right now,” he said after getting hit. “Throw one more fucking thing on this stage and I’ll walk off, I’m not fucking playing. I’m not fucking playing, you will ruin it for everybody. I’ll fucking leave If I get hit with one more fucking thing, if I see one more fucking thing on this fucking stage, I’m leaving. Don’t fuck with me.”

Almost immediately after those comments another water bottle sailed onstage and he walked off.

See it all go down below.

Kid Cudi was chosen to replace West after he pulled out from the festival, but in true Ye fashion he still  made a surprise appearance onstage with Lil Durk while wearing a full face mask. He performed a segment of his The Life of Pablo track “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1,” which interestingly enough features vocals from Cudi.

