Justin Bieber Resuming Tour Following Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

Dates will resume July 31 in Lucca, Italy
(Photo: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

After postponing his summer North American tour in the wake of a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which left one side of his face paralyzed, Justin Bieber is ready to return to the road. The singer will be back on stage July 31 in Lucca, Italy, and will play five previously scheduled European shows through Aug. 12 in Budapest.

Bieber announced his condition in a June 10 Instagram post, saying, “this is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case. But obviously, my body is telling me I need to slow down.”

The singer’s Justice tour was postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic before Bieber was forced to take a break last month. He has dates scheduled through run Dec. 7 in Auckland, while a 2023 leg is due to begin Jan. 11 in Amsterdam and wrap March 25 in Krakow, Poland.

No information has yet been made available regarding when the summer North American shows will be rescheduled.

Bieber’s mentor Usher told Extra in an interview that aired yesterday (July 18) that Bieber was “doing great” and that they’d recently spent time together while on vacation in an unknown locale. Bieber was also seen partying over the weekend in Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

