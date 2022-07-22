Watch TikTok Phenom Jon Moss Dance With Gospel Choir in ‘Good Day’ Video

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Comedian-turned-musician will release ‘Quarter Life Crisis’ mixtape this fall
Rising hip-hop singer Jon Moss has a simple ethos for the summer of 2022: “Make up in your mind/ You’re a twinkle in God’s eye/ And choose to be successful.” So go the lyrics in Moss’s new single, “Good Day,” which has an equally bright, goofy, euphoric video to match.

The video, directed by V, is a vibrant tableau of positive vibes. Moss wears a tie-dye shirt with smiley faces. He recycles. He dances in the park. He joins a gospel choir and interpolates “This Little Light of Mine.”

But in reality, Moss’s life was not always this dreamy. The Georgia-based singer was, not too long ago, working as a truck driver to pull himself out of homelessness. He always had a penchant for music and entertainment and rose to fame on TikTok, where we posted comedic videos documenting his life.

“Good Day” is Moss’s debut single and precedes the release of his first mixtape, Quarter Life Crisis, which is due out this fall.

 

 

Dora Segall

Credit: Stephen Gregory
