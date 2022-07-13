Imagine Sharing a Bed with Harry Styles in ‘Late Night Talking’ Video

For anyone who has ever wanted to jump into bed with Harry Styles, the pop superstar has shared the video for “Late Night Talking,” in which we get a glimpse of what pillow talk with the former One Direction member would be like.

“Late Night Talking” is the second track on Styles’ acclaimed 2022 release Harry’s House, and the second to receive a music video following “As It Was,” which featured his sparkling dancing.

The new video finds Styles in various beds with various guests. The largest bed looks way more enjoyable (and with way more enjoyable people) than the similar one in Kanye West’s notorious “Famous” video. Styles relaxes on a bed in a museum, a theater and even while cruising through London midday traffic. At the end, Styles is about to officiate a wedding until a storm propels him, bed and all, into the clouds. What goes up must come down, so Styles then falls into oblivion.

Styles will close the European leg of his massive Love on Tour jaunt on July 31 in Lisbon. He’ll kick off his North American run in August, which will include multiple-date residencies in New York, Austin, Chicago and Los Angeles.