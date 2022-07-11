Eminem Announces Second Greatest Hits Collection Curtain Call 2

As expected, Eminem will release his second greatest hits collection, Curtain Call 2, on Aug. 5 through Shady Records/Aftermath Entertainment/Interscope Records. The album is comprised of music Eminem has brought forth since the first Curtain Call volume in 2005, including key solo tracks from 2009’s Relapse and onwards, side projects, guest appearances and film soundtrack contributions.

In addition to a standard release, Curtain Call 2 will be available in a limited edition boxed set. Both can be pre-ordered through Eminem’s Web site.

The announcement follows Eminem’s most recent release, “From the D 2 the LBC,” featuring Snoop Dogg. Eminem premiered the track June 23 at the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT event Ape Fest, alongside James Larese-directed animated video. A week earlier, Eminem released “The King and I” featuring Cee-Lo Green from the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. Both new songs are included on Curtain Call 2, as well as one previously unreleased track.

Eminem will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s performer category on Nov. 5 at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.