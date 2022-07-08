Dimitri Vegas, David Guetta, Nicole Scherzinger, Azteck Team for ‘The Drop’

Instagram Facebook Twitter
5 Albums I Can't Live Without: MOD SUN
In a powerhouse collaboration, electronic music stars Dimitri Vegas and David Guetta, The Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger and DJ/producer Azteck have teamed up for Vegas’ second official solo single, “The Drop.” The house-leaning track is accompanied by an animated music video in which the artists are transformed into comic book superhero versions of themselves.

 

In a vibrant fantasy world, they race to catch “the drop” while zooming past a paradise of volcanoes, lava, craters and dinosaurs. Scherzinger summons a green orb just as Vegas and Guetta speed by (on a hover vehicle and something akin to a motorcycle, respectively). As Guetta catches the orb, Vegas looks upset, and Scherzinger turns into a mythical bat-winged creature. She fire breathes at Guetta, causing him to crash and drop the orb into the ocean, but he is luckily rescued by Vegas’ flying car. The video cuts off, leaving us with a cliffhanger and perhaps a hint that there will be a second part to “The Drop.”

“The Drop” marks the first collaboration of the four musicians, and follows Vegas’ first official single, “Pull Me Closer,” which was released last March.

Vegas is known to EDM fans as half of the duo Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike. Scherzinger has most recently served as a panelist on the hilarious TV game show The Masked Singer, while Guetta’s latest single, “Crazy What Love Can Do,” featuring Becky Hill and Ella Henderson, came out in April.

