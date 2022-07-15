Des Rocs Bares Emotional Scars in ‘Manic Memories’

Danny Rocco, better known as Des Rocs, owns his personal baggage in “Manic Memories.” The new single builds from a low-key, classically emo guitar riff to an explosive, heartfelt chorus. The sound perfectly embodies Rocco’s go-to “bedroom arena rock” approach.

“‘Manic Memories’ is a letter to the demons that haunt our past,” Rocco said in a statement. “The last few years have been a roller coaster, and writing about those demons provided the courage to navigate my own darkness. For anyone haunted by their past – I hope this song can be a beacon of light to guide you through the wilderness.”

The release of “Manic Memories” comes close off the heels of Rocco’s July 4 announcement of an upcoming series of new singles. It is his first release since the 2021 debut album, A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place.

Des Rocs is currently headlining a summer tour. Upcoming stops include Denver, St. Louis, and Nashville.