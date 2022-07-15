Instagram Facebook Twitter
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers
Paramore Details First Tour Since 2018
Beyonce
Fans Rejoice As Beyoncé Finally Joins TikTok

Des Rocs Bares Emotional Scars in ‘Manic Memories’

The New York-bred hard rocker’s latest single is a good, old angsty anthem

Danny Rocco, better known as Des Rocs, owns his personal baggage in “Manic Memories.” The new single builds from a low-key, classically emo guitar riff to an explosive, heartfelt chorus. The sound perfectly embodies Rocco’s go-to “bedroom arena rock” approach.

“‘Manic Memories’ is a letter to the demons that haunt our past,” Rocco said in a statement. “The last few years have been a roller coaster, and writing about those demons provided the courage to navigate my own darkness. For anyone haunted by their past – I hope this song can be a beacon of light to guide you through the wilderness.”
The release of “Manic Memories” comes close off the heels of Rocco’s July 4 announcement of an upcoming series of new singles. It is his first release since the 2021 debut album, A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place.
Des Rocs is currently headlining a summer tour. Upcoming stops include Denver, St. Louis, and Nashville.
Dora Segall

Dora Segall

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All
Impact

Bloom Vol 22: Trust

Impact

Bloom Vol 21: Music and Emotional Intelligence

Impact

Bloom Vol 20: Dating Me

Impact

Bloom Vol 19: Smile

you may like

more from spin

des rocs
News

Des Rocs Bares Emotional Scars in ‘Manic Memories’

Latto
News

Latto Goes Full Cat Lady in Excellent New Video For ‘Pussy’

Nell Mescal cropped
News

Nell Mescal Makes Vibrant Debut on ‘Graduating’

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top