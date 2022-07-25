Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith Talks Growing Up in Malibu to Meeting Mandy Moore on ‘Lipps Service’

This week on SPIN Presents Lipps Service, host Scott Lipps spoke with Taylor Goldsmith, the singer of indie rock band Dawes, ahead of the band’s eighth studio album, Misadventures Of Doomscroller.

In a wide-ranging conversation, Goldsmith spoke about growing up as a non-surfer at Malibu High, being the square listening to Dave Brubeck and Steely Dan. There, Goldsmith met producer Blake Mills and formed the post-punk band, Simon Dawes, which gradually morphed into the band, Dawes. Goldsmith also spoke about touring at 37, idolizing Bob Dylan, and how he met his future wife, Mandy Moore, on Instagram.

On the last episode, Lipps spoke with legendary Journey co-founder and guitarist Neal Schon. Schon went deep on Journey’s early days, as well as his own. The conversation begins with Schon recounting how he began playing guitar at age 10 and then how his life changed when he played onstage with Santana just seven years later. Schon also discusses his friendship with Steve Perry and what it was like writing together for the first time. Of course, Schon also detailed the story behind their timeless smash hit, “Don’t Stop Believin’” including the Teddy Swims version.

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Shepard Fairey, Courtney Love, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell and many, many more.

Every couple of weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you consume podcasts (Apple, etc.) Listen below to the full episode with Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes.