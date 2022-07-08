Watch The Ceremonies Perform ‘Problem Child’ as Fictional Band in New Movie, ‘Coast’

The new film Coast has been described as a movie “for teen girls who didn’t see themselves in films like Now & Then.” The protagonist, Abby, strives to become a rock star while nursing a crush on Dave, the frontman of the fictional band Piñata Jones. That group is portrayed by the real-life band The Ceremonies, whose drummer, Kane Richotte, plays Dave.

SPIN has an exclusive first-look at a music video made to accompany the film for the song “Problem Child,” performed by Piñata Jones.

The video takes place at a Piñata Jones concert in a local barn and features other key moments from the film. “Problem Child” was produced by Lovecats and composed by Grouplove’s Hannah Hooper with The Ceremonies’ Christian Zucconi (also a Grouplove member) and Alex Walker.

Abby is played by Fátima Ptacek, who is best known as the longtime voice of Dora the Explorer. Her character obsesses over the likes of Hüsker Dü, Siouxsie and the Banshees, and Joy Division while growing up in rural central California. Her overworked single mother is played by Cristela Alonzo.

Coast is available to stream via VOD now and on-demand through Apple, Amazon, Google, Vudu, Xbox, and Hoopla.