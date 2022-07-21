Instagram Facebook Twitter
Channel Tres Announces Long-Awaited Debut Album, Real Cultural Shit

New single ‘Just Can’t Get Enough’ samples the late soul legend Teddy Pendergrass

After releasing a host of irresistible house tracks such as “Controller” and “Top Down” in the past four years, Compton-based artist/producer Channel Tres will finally bring forth his debut album in 2022. Real Cultural Shit will arrive this fall on Godmode and is led by the jubilant new single “Just Can’t Get Enough,” which samples the late soul legend Teddy Pendergrass.

While Beyoncé and Drake have successfully dipped their toes into the house music waters of late, Channel Tres has given the genre a major signal boast since his first officially released tracks back in 2018. “My dad is from Chicago. House music was created there, and over time the music got lost in translation,” says the artist, whose real name is Sheldon Young. “So, when I studied it and I saw that it was African-American people and Latinos and the LGBTQ community, I got really inspired by it.”

 

Channel Tres’ two recent singles, “Acid in My Blood” and “Ganzfeld Experiment,” will both appear on Real Cultural Shit. They follow his 2020 EP I Can’t Go Outside, which sported guest appearances from Tyler, the Creator and Tinashe.

The artist will support Real Cultural Shit with his biggest North American headlining shows this fall, beginning Sept. 27 in Phoenix. Among the highlights of the itinerary are an Oct. 14 gig at New York’s Brooklyn Steel and a Dec. 6-7 run at the Fonda in Los Angeles.

Channel Tres’ 2022 tour dates:

Sept. 27: Phoenix (Crescent Ballroom)
Sept. 28: Albuquerque, N.M. (Electric Playhouse)
Sept. 30: Austin, Texas (Emo’s)
Oct. 1: Dallas (The Echo)
Oct. 2: Houston (Warehouse Live)
Oct. 4: Atlanta (Variety Playhouse)
Oct. 6: Detroit (Leland City Club)
Oct. 8: Montreal (S.A.T.)
Oct. 11: Philadelphia (Underground Arts)
Oct. 13: Washington, D.C. (Ai)
Oct. 14: New York (Brooklyn Steel)
Dec. 6-7: Los Angeles (The Fonda)
Dec. 10: San Luis Obispo, Calif. (Fremont Theater)
Dec. 14: Portland, Ore. (Wonder Ballroom)
Dec. 15: Seattle (Showbox)
Dec. 16: Vancouver (Celebrities Nightclub)

Jonathan Cohen

