Cardi B Releases ‘Hot Shit’ Featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk

“I think this record is actually older than ‘WAP,'” the Bronx native says of the track
Cardi B
Johnny Nunez / Contributor

After posting online teasers and snippets of her new single over the past several days, Cardi B has finally released “Hot Shit,” which features Kanye West and Lil Durk.

Cardi B has previously told fans during a Twitter Spaces chat that she’s been sitting on the song “for almost three years. I think this record is actually older than ‘WAP.’ It is everyone’s favorite,” she said, according to Complex. The artist also said during an Instagram live stream that she had delayed the release of “Hot Shit” because it didn’t yet have an accompanying music video.

The latest posts Cardi B shared prior to the track’s release shows her rapping a few of its lyrics while looking lavish in a diamond robe and eating breakfast atop a New York balcony.

“Hot Shit” is expected to join “WAP” and earlier track “Up” on Cardi B’s sophomore Atlantic album, a release date for which has yet to be announced. It will be the follow-up to her 2018 debut, Invasion of Privacy, which topped multiple Billboard charts and spawned the hit singles “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, “Be Careful” and “Bartier Cardi.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

 

Marisa Whitaker

