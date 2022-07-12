Bruce Springsteen Confirms 2023 U.S. Tour Dates With E Street Band

As expected, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will tour the United States in early 2023, beginning Feb. 1 in Tampa, Fla., and wrapping April 14 in Newark, N.J. A previously announced summer European tour will follow, starting April 28 in Barcelona, and a to-be-announced second North American leg will get underway in August.

Tickets for the 2023 U.S. shows begin going on sale July 20, and show-specific details can be found on Springsteen’s Web site.

These will be the group’s first tour dates since February 2017. Of late, Springsteen has made two surprise appearances at Paul McCartney shows in New Jersey and at the Glastonbury Festival in the U.K., performing his own “Glory Days” and The Beatles’ “I Wanna Be Your Man” and “The End.”

Springsteen and the E Street Band’s latest album, Letter to You, came out in 2020. SPIN understands The Boss is sitting on a wealth of new, finished material, but it is unknown if or when any of it might see the light of day.

Here are Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 U.S. tour dates:

Feb. 1: Tampa, Fla. (Amalie Arena)

Feb. 3: Atlanta (State Farm Arena)

Feb. 5: Orlando, Fla. (Amway Center)

Feb. 7: Hollywood, Fla. (Hard Rock Live)

Feb. 10: Dallas (American Airlines CenteR)

Feb. 14: Houston (Toyota CenteR)

Feb. 16: Austin, Texas (Moody Center)

Feb. 18: Kansas City, Mo. (T-Mobile Center)

Feb. 21: Tulsa, Okla. (BOK Center)

Feb. 25: Portland, Ore. (Moda Center)

Feb. 27: Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena)

March 2: Denver (Ball Arena)

March 5: St. Paul, Minn. (Xcel Energy Center)

March 7: Milwaukee (Fiserv Forum)

March 9: Columbus, Ohio (Nationwide Arena)

March 12: Uncasville, Ct. (Mohegan Sun)

March 14: Albany, N.Y. (MVP Arena)

March 16: Philadelphia (Wells Fargo Center)

March 18: State College, Pa. (Bryce Jordan Center)

March 20: Boston (TD Garden)

March 23: Buffalo, N.Y. (KeyBank Center)

March 25: Greensboro, N.C. (Greensboro Coliseum)

March 27: Washington, D.C. (Capital One Arena)

March 29: Detroit (Little Caesars Arena)

April 1: New York (Madison Square Garden)

April 3: Brooklyn, N.Y. (Barclays Center)

April 5: Cleveland (Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse)

April 7: Baltimore (Baltimore Arena)

April 9, 11: Belmont Park, N.Y. (UBS Arena)

April 14: Newark, N.J. (Prudential Center)