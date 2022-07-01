Bret Michaels Hospitalized, Poison Misses ‘Stadium Tour’ Gig in Nashville

Poison frontman Bret Michaels was hospitalized yesterday (June 30) in Nashville “due to an unforeseen medical complication,” forcing the band to cancel its performance in Music City as part of its Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Joan Jett and Classless Act.

“To all the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!!” Michaels, 59, wrote on his Instagram account. “I was truly fired up to get on stage in the Music City and perform, but due to an unforeseen medical complication and following hospitalization, it was not possible. I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight. I’m working on being back 100% very soon and hope you rocked hard with my friends Motley/Leppard/Joan and Classless Act!!!”

According to TMZ, Michaels “may have had a bad reaction to medication that is related to COVID … medication that triggered a reaction as a result of his diabetes.” Michaels has suffered from diabetes since he was a child. He had a brain hemorrhage that required surgery in 2010 and later suffered what was called a “mini-stroke” necessitating heart surgery.

No further information was available on Michaels’ condition at deadline or his status for the next show on the Stadium Tour tomorrow in Jacksonville, Fla. Poison has been playing an hour-long set each night on the trek, packed with ’80s hits such as “Talk Dirty to Me,” “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Unskinny Bop” and a cover of Loggins & Messina’s “Your Mama Don’t Dance.”