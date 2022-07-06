Instagram Facebook Twitter
Fugees
Ms. Lauryn Hill Joined Wyclef Jean to Perform Fugees Songs at Essence Fest
Barenaked Ladies Drummer Tyler Stewart Takes Us Inside “Da Bus”
Travis Scott
Day N Vegas Festival Canceled Due to ‘Combination of Logistics, Timing and Production Issues’

Blackpink Plots Comeback With New Album, Massive World Tour

K-Pop superstars are expected to unleash new music in August
(Photo: Timothy Norris / Getty Images for Coachella)

Superstar K-Pop quartet Blackpink will be back in action this year with a new album and extensive world tour, according to its longtime music agency YG Entertainment. The quartet is in the “final stages of recording” the as-yet-untitled project, which will be the follow-up to its 2020 Interscope-distributed debut, The Album.

Fans can expect the new album in August, with an accompanying music video to be filmed this month.

All this activity from group members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa is part of “a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year,” including “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group by the end of the year.” Dates and cities have yet to be announced.

The first female K-pop group to play Coachella (in 2019), Blackpink also made history last week when it became the first music act to garner 75 million YouTube subscribers. The Album was a worldwide smash, hitting the top 10 on more than 20 individual album charts. Following the promo cycle for it, Rosé released the solo project R in March 2021, followed by Lisa’s Lalisa that September.

Blackpink’s return comes just a few weeks after fellow K-Pop titans BTS announced they were going on an indefinite hiatus to work on individual projects.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

