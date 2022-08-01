Watch Billy Corgan Cover ‘When the Levee Breaks’ With Porno for Pyros

Instagram Facebook Twitter
The band previously performed on the Lollapalooza 2020 livestream
Porno for Pyros Billy Corgan

The lovefest between Billy Corgan and Perry Farrell continues. A handful of days after performing on Corgan’s livestream fundraiser for the victims of the July 4 shooting in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Farrell brought out the Smashing Pumpkins boss to cover “When the Levee Breaks” during Porno for Pyros’ Lollapalooza set.

Joining Corgan was his partner, Chloé Mendel.

Porno for Pyros was a late addition to the Lollapalooza lineup, replacing Farrell’s other band Jane’s Addiction. The alternative pioneers bowed out due to what’s being billed as guitarist Dave Navarro’s bout with long COVID. Previously, a different version of the band performed with bassist Mike Watt as part the festival’s 2020 livestream. This set featured original bassist Martyn LeNoble, his first appearance with the band in over 25 years.

The 15-song featured songs off the band’s two albums, 1992’s Porno for Pyros and 1996’s Good God’s Urge.

Farrell and Corgan will hit the road later this year for a Smashing Pumpkins/Jane’s Addiction tour, which kicks off on Oct. 2 in Dallas at the American Airlines Arena.

Porno for Pyros’ Lollapalooza 2022 setlist:

Sadness
Porno for Pyros
Meija
Cursed Female
Cursed Male
Porpoise Head
Wishing Well
Pets
Good God’s://Urge!
When the Levee Breaks (with Billy Corgan)
Dogs Rule the Night
Bad Shit
Tahitian Moon

SPIN Staff

