Amy Winehouse Biopic Coming From Fifty Shades of Grey Director

It has been a long time coming, but an Amy Winehouse biopic is finally moving forward. According to Deadline, Back to Black will be directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, best known for directing the first film in the box office-busting Fifty Shades of Grey franchise. The script was penned by Matt Greenhalgh (The Look of Love, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool).

Named after Winehouse’s classic 2006 sophomore album, Back to Black will chronicle the sudden rise and tragic downfall of the artist, who died in 2011 at the age of 27 after suffering from drug and alcohol abuse.

Per Deadline, the film is being made with the blessing of Winehouse’s estate. Casting for the lead role will begin in the coming weeks.

A Winehouse biopic has been a Hollywood white wale for years. Noomi Rapace was attached to star in one iteration of the project in 2015, but that film was never made. A 2015 Winehouse documentary, Amy, was a critical and commercial success and won the Academy Award for best documentary.