Aerosmith Raids Its Vaults for 50th Anniversary Archival Series

Aerosmith was already planning to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year with a return to the concert stage, and now the group has announced an extensive archival video series, 50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults. The project begins July 29 with the debut of Live From the Summit, Houston, TX, 1977, which will be available for a week on Aerosmith’s YouTube channel.

Footage from the June 24-25, 1977 Houston shows was originally only meant to be seen on the arena’s in-house screens, but has been restored by key members of Aerosmith’s team for this new edition. The concert was part of the band’s tour in support of the previous year’s album Rocks and includes a performance of “Draw the Line,” the title track of the album that would be released six months later.

Starting Aug. 5 with Live From the Capital Centre, Landover, MD, 1989, the band will stream a new, previously unreleased concert video for the next four weeks and post select clips on YouTube the following day. The Landover gig was part of the tour for Aerosmith’s massive Pump album and features six songs from it, such as “Janie’s Got a Gun,” “Love in an Elevator” and “F.I.N.E.”

Live From the Coca-Cola Star Lake Amphitheatre, Pittsburgh, PA, 1993 premieres on Aug. 12. The show sports five cuts from the seven-times platinum album Get a Grip, including “Livin’ on the Edge,” “Cryin'” and “Eat the Rich,” as well as favorites such as “Dude (Looks Like a Lady),” “Rag Doll,” “Sweet Emotion” and “Dream On.”

Arriving on Aug. 19 is Live From Comerica Park, Detroit, MI, 2003, taped during Aerosmith’s arena and stadium run with Kiss. The set is slightly abbreviated due to the co-headlining nature of the tour but packs in hits such as “Walk This Way,” “Toys in the Attic” and “Mama Kin,” plus covers of Fleetwood Mac’s “Stop Messin’ Around” and Aretha Franklin’s “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Loved You).”

Last up in the series on Aug. 26 is Live From Arena Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico City, 2016, which offers everything from “Crazy,” “Rats in the Cellar” and “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” to covers of The Beatles’ “Come Together” and Rufus Thomas’ “Walking the Dog.”

Aerosmith will resume its Las Vegas residency Deuces Are Wild at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Sept. 14, with dates planned through Dec. 11. The group will warm up for those shows with a Sept. 4 concert in Bangor, Me., and a Sept. 8 blowout at Fenway Park in its Boston hometown.