5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Johnny 3 Tears of Hollywood Undead

Name Johnny 3 Tears

Best known for D list celebrity status (I knew Tom from MySpace).

Current city L.A.

Really want to be in Prague. I would be walking the streets and enjoying antiquity.

Excited about New album dropping, our best yet in my opinion.

My current music collection has a lot of Folk, been on a weird folk journey lately. John Prine and Gordon Lightfoot in particular.

And a little bit of Hip hop always.

You wouldn’t expect me to listen to I love Enya and Portishead.

Preferred format I prefer vinyl for sound quality, but streaming is just awesome. Think of a random song and play it, pretty awesome.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

1

Green River, Creedence Clearwater Revival

It’s just so perfectly written, no wasted notes, nothing embellished. Fogerty is an underestimated player, I suck and can recognize his brilliance. And, of course, songs are hooky but have heart.

2

Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), Wu-Tang Clan

This was the first album I heard that had interchanging members, which we tried to duplicate (and failed on many occasions). What I loved so much when I heard it was that they had so much personality, I literally felt like I was in Wu, it made me feel like I was a part of something. That’s special.

3

Sea Change, Beck

Best album about heartbreak I’ve ever heard. Stripped and as honest as can be. It actually shifted what I believe was important about music, I realized that my story could be important also, I stopped writing for other people and started writing what I felt–changed my life.

4

Revolver, The Beatles

Just about as good as it gets, I can’t imagine a better album honestly in many ways. Songwriting was peak quality, never really touched again, in my opinion. “Eleanor Rigby” is still my favorite song ever written.

5

The Marshall Mathers LP, Eminem

This was when I realized that hip hop could be self-deprecating and vulnerable. It’s an amazing album top to bottom, got me though some tougher times, and I always remember those albums.