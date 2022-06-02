‘Fucking Disgusting’: Wolfgang Van Halen Slams Reelz Channel for Show About Father’s Death

Wolfgang Van Halen chewed out the upcoming episode about his father, Eddie Van Halen, whose death is the subject of a new episode of the show Autopsy on Reelz Channel.

The Autopsy: The Last Days of Eddie Van Halen, in which the Van Halen family had no part in its production, examines Van Halen’s long battle with cancer that led to his death at the age of 65. It is set to air this weekend, on Sunday, June 5. The son of the rock legend took to Twitter to express his disdain.

Fuck @ReelzChannel, fuck everyone that works on this show, and fuck you if you watch it. Fucking disgusting trying to glamorize someone’s death from cancer. Pathetic and heartless. https://t.co/84BE5rx81C — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) June 1, 2022

“Fuck @ReelzChannel, fuck everyone that works on this show, and fuck you if you watch it,” Wolfgang tweeted. “Fucking disgusting trying to glamorize someone’s death from cancer. Pathetic and heartless.”

The episode brings up Van Halen’s lifestyle and treatment choices, and questions if they led to his death. Wolfgang saw a preview of the episode that was released, along with his mother and Van Halen’s ex-wife, Valerie Bertinelli, who furthered: “Good Christ this is disgusting.”

The episode’s official description, according to Blabbermouth, reads: “On October 6, 2020 the world was shocked by the news that guitar legend Eddie Van Halen had died. A rock prodigy with a boyish charm he was never more comfortable than when he had a guitar in his hand. … But behind his contagious smile there was a darker undercurrent that would plague Eddie throughout his life. As an extremely shy kid Eddie started drinking alcohol at just 12 years old to calm his nerves after seeing his father drink to calm himself and for the next four decades Eddie wrestled with addiction issues.

“Often relying on alcohol and other substances to maintain his creativity Eddie would spend many years in and out of rehab. He was a workaholic often pushing his body to the limits in order to perform while secretly battling illness. Eddie died at the age of 65 from cancer but if caught early Eddie’s disease had reasonable survival rates so what exactly happened? Now, renowned forensic pathologist, Dr. Michael Hunter will analyze every detail of his life in order to piece together what else may have been going on in his body, ultimately leading to his untimely death.”