Watch ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Perform ‘Peaches’ With Presidents Of The United States Of America’s Chris Ballew

“Weird Al” Yankovic welcomed Presidents Of The United States Of America frontman Chris Ballew last night (June 28) at Seattle’s Moore Theatre for a surprise rendition of that group’s beloved ’90s hit “Peaches.” Yankovic previously transformed POTUSOA’s other big grunge-era hit, “Lump,” into the song “Gump” from his 1996 Bad Hair Day.

Yankovic is in the midst of his Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, which wraps with a sold-out Oct. 29 show at New York’s Carnegie Hall. The comedy/music veteran will also be the subject of a tongue-in-cheek biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, later this year. Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe will portray Yankovic in the film, which will be released on the Roku Channel.

Watch the fan-shot video of “Peaches” below: