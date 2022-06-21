Instagram Facebook Twitter
Weezer Announces SZNZ Broadway Residency, Release Summer EP

The band will dedicate each night to a different ‘SZNZ’ EP
Weezer announces Broadway residency
MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 15: Rivers Cuomo of Weezer performs at Ippodromo SNAI La Maura during the I-Days Festival on June 15, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

It’s the summer solstice, and you know what that means: Weezer dropped the Summer installment of their SZNS EP project today.

In addition to new music, the band also announced SZNZ: In Residence On Broadway, which is exactly what it sounds like — a four-night Broadway residency in which Weezer will play each of its SZNZ EPs in its entirety, with a fifth date added for an “encore.” On top of playing the SZNZ EPs, each night will also feature “a unique set of Weezer classics.”

The residency will be held at the Broadway Theatre Sept. 13-18, which is before the Autumn and Winter EPs are scheduled to come out. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. EST on June 24. Get more ticket info here.

Weezer is currently on the European leg of their Hella Mega Tour with Green Day and Fall Out Boy. They also plan to play  Outside Lands and Firefly festivals this fall. See a full list of tour dates below.

Weezer 2022 Tour Dates

June 21, 2022             Antwerp, Belgium @ Antwerps Sportpaleis
June 22, 2022             Groningen, Netherlands @ Stadspark
June 24, 2022             London, United Kingdom @ London Stadium
June 25, 2022             Huddersfield, United Kingdom @ John Smith’s Stadium
June 27, 2022             Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park
June 29, 2022             Glasgow, United Kingdom @ Bellahouston Park
July 2, 2022              Paris, France @ Paris La Defense Arena
August 7, 2022            San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
Sept 13, 2022             New York, NY @ Broadway Theater – Spring
Sept 14, 2022             New York, NY @ Broadway Theater – Summer
Sept 16, 2022             New York, NY @ Broadway Theater – Autumn
Sept 17, 2022             New York, NY @ Broadway Theater – Winter
Sept 18, 2022             New York, NY @ Broadway Theater – SZNZ Encore
Sept 22-25, 2022        Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

Weezer Announces SZNZ Broadway Residency, Release Summer EP

Hear Beyonce's Upbeat New Song 'Break My Soul'

Watch Bob Dylan, Joe Walsh, Smokey Robinson Sing Happy Birthday to Brian Wilson

