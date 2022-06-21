It’s the summer solstice, and you know what that means: Weezer dropped the Summer installment of their SZNS EP project today.

In addition to new music, the band also announced SZNZ: In Residence On Broadway, which is exactly what it sounds like — a four-night Broadway residency in which Weezer will play each of its SZNZ EPs in its entirety, with a fifth date added for an “encore.” On top of playing the SZNZ EPs, each night will also feature “a unique set of Weezer classics.”

The residency will be held at the Broadway Theatre Sept. 13-18, which is before the Autumn and Winter EPs are scheduled to come out. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. EST on June 24. Get more ticket info here.

Weezer is currently on the European leg of their Hella Mega Tour with Green Day and Fall Out Boy. They also plan to play Outside Lands and Firefly festivals this fall. See a full list of tour dates below.

Weezer 2022 Tour Dates

June 21, 2022 Antwerp, Belgium @ Antwerps Sportpaleis

June 22, 2022 Groningen, Netherlands @ Stadspark

June 24, 2022 London, United Kingdom @ London Stadium

June 25, 2022 Huddersfield, United Kingdom @ John Smith’s Stadium

June 27, 2022 Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park

June 29, 2022 Glasgow, United Kingdom @ Bellahouston Park

July 2, 2022 Paris, France @ Paris La Defense Arena

August 7, 2022 San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

Sept 13, 2022 New York, NY @ Broadway Theater – Spring

Sept 14, 2022 New York, NY @ Broadway Theater – Summer

Sept 16, 2022 New York, NY @ Broadway Theater – Autumn

Sept 17, 2022 New York, NY @ Broadway Theater – Winter

Sept 18, 2022 New York, NY @ Broadway Theater – SZNZ Encore

Sept 22-25, 2022 Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival