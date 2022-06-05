Trouble, Atlanta Rapper, Dead at 34

Atlanta rapper Trouble has died at age 34. Def Jam records confirmed the news on Sunday via Instagram.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble,” the statement reads. “A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob”

His ex-girlfriend Alexis Skyy also shared the news on Twitter. “Rip @TroubleDTE,” she wrote. “I’m so sorry this happen to you Skoob you didn’t deserve this I’m praying for your kids and family.”

Rip @TroubleDTE 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🥺I’m so sorry this happen to you Skoob you didn’t deserve this I’m praying for your kids and family ♥️🥺 pic.twitter.com/fI3yRdzD7y — Alexis Skyy 🦋 (@alexisskyyyyyy) June 5, 2022

According to CBS 46, Trouble was fatally shot outside an apartment complex in Conyers. The shooting was called in around 3:20 a.m. local time on Sunday morning and when police arrived, the rapper was found lying on the ground. He was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities have named 33-year-old Jamichael Jones as a suspect and issued an arrest warrant for him in connection to the murder.

Trouble released his first mixtape December 17th in 2011, and later signed to Mike Will Made-It’s record label Ear Drummer Records through Interscope Records. He went on to released two albums: 2018’s Edgewood and 2020’s Thug Luv. Trouble also collaborated with Drake, The Weeknd, Lupe Fiasco, Quavo, City Girls, 2 Chainz, Jeezy, and more.

Mike Will Made-It, T.I., Gucci Mane, and more sent their condolences after hearing about Trouble’s passing. See their reactions below.

R.I.P. Trouble 😔 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) June 5, 2022

Damn trouble was somebody i use to really preach to and help spiritually. And he was learning how to be happy and live life. This one kinda hurt me i ain’t gon front — lil duval (@lilduval) June 5, 2022