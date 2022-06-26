Watch Toyah and Robert Fripp Enthusiastically Cover Foo Fighters’ ‘All My Life’

Every week, Toyah and Robert Fripp cover a new song during their Sunday Lunch video series, and today they took on Foo Fighters‘ 2002 hit “All My Life.” While the King Crimson founder strummed his acoustic guitar to the beat, Toyah sang — all while squirting different colors of paint on her gold-leaf covered chest.

This fall, Fripp plans to embark on a speaking tour with his manager David Singleton. Get more info about that here and see him and Toyah cover the Foos below.

Last night, Dave Grohl made his first public appearance onstage since Taylor Hawkins’ death when he and Bruce Springsteen accompanied Paul McCartney during his headlining Glastonbury set. Grohl helped Macca put a garage rock spin on The Beatles’ “I Saw Her Standing There” and Wings’ “Band on the Run,” while the Boss, who also recently joined McCartney onstage in New Jersey, played “Glory Days” and “I Wanna Be Your Man.”

Earlier this month, Foo Fighters announced two tribute shows to honor their late drummer. The first takes place Sept. 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and will feature members of Queen, Rush, The Police, Queens of the Stone Age, and more. The second is set for Sept. 27 at Los Angeles’ KIA Forum and will include appearances by Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Pink, Nancy Wilson, members of Motley Crue, Kiss, Rage Against the Machine, and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Members of Led Zeppelin and Nirvana will be playing both tributes.