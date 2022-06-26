Instagram Facebook Twitter
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Scott Ian of Anthrax/Motor Sister
Giveon
Giveon Is Ready to Wake You Up
Taylor Momsen Soundgarden
Artist x Artist: The Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen x Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron of Soundgarden

Watch Toyah and Robert Fripp Enthusiastically Cover Foo Fighters’ ‘All My Life’

All while Toyah squirts paint on her chest
Toyah and Robert Fripp cover Foo Fighters

Every week, Toyah and Robert Fripp cover a new song during their Sunday Lunch video series, and today they took on Foo Fighters‘ 2002 hit “All My Life.” While the King Crimson founder strummed his acoustic guitar to the beat, Toyah sang — all while squirting different colors of paint on her gold-leaf covered chest.

This fall, Fripp plans to embark on a speaking tour with his manager David Singleton. Get more info about that here and see him and Toyah cover the Foos below.

 

Last night, Dave Grohl made his first public appearance onstage since Taylor Hawkins’ death when he and Bruce Springsteen accompanied Paul McCartney during his headlining Glastonbury set. Grohl helped Macca put a garage rock spin on The Beatles’ “I Saw Her Standing There” and Wings’ “Band on the Run,” while the Boss, who also recently joined McCartney onstage in New Jersey, played “Glory Days” and “I Wanna Be Your Man.”

Earlier this month, Foo Fighters announced two tribute shows to honor their late drummer. The first takes place Sept. 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and will feature members of Queen, Rush, The Police, Queens of the Stone Age, and more. The second is set for Sept. 27 at Los Angeles’ KIA Forum and will include appearances by Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Pink, Nancy Wilson, members of Motley Crue, Kiss, Rage Against the Machine, and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Members of Led Zeppelin and Nirvana will be playing both tributes.

Katrina Nattress

Katrina Nattress

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All
Impact

Bloom Vol 20: Dating Me

Impact

Bloom Vol 19: Smile

St Paul and the Broken Bones
Impact

St. Paul & The Broken Bones Dive Bomb Into The Psychedelic on The Alien Coast

Features

Blue October’s Justin Furstenfeld’s Sober, Peaceful Life

you may like

more from spin

Jack White Glastonbury surprise set
News

Jack White Plays Surprise Set at Glastonbury

Toyah and Robert Fripp cover Foo Fighters
News

Watch Toyah and Robert Fripp Enthusiastically Cover Foo Fighters’ ‘All My Life’

Dave Grohl Bruce Springsteen Paul McCartney
News

Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen Join Paul McCartney During Glastonbury Set

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top