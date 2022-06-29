The Jesus & Mary Chain, King Gizzard Lead Levitation Festival Lineup

The Jesus & Mary Chain, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Godspeed You! Black Emperor and event founders The Black Angels lead the lineup for the Levitation Festival, which will return to Austin Oct. 27-30 at a variety of venues across the city. Four-day passes as well as tickets for individual shows are on sale now.

Psych-rock veterans Osees will play all four nights at Levitation, which will also feature legendary Brazilian rock act Os Mutantes, L7, Viagra Boys, Shame, Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Protomartyr, Cold Cave, OFF!, King Gizzard side project The Murlocs, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Sunflower Bean, Moon Duo and W.I.T.C.H.

Among the venues participating in Levitation are Stubb’s BBQ, Antone’s, Scoot Inn, The Mohawk, The Parish and Hotel Vegas. Additional performances will be announced at a later date.

In related news, The Black Angels just released the single “El Jardin” from their new Partisan album Wilderness of Mirrors, due Sept. 16. After having to pivot Levitation to an online-only entity during the COVID-19 pandemic, the group says it is overjoyed to see it return to an in-person event this fall.

“We have a lot bigger team than we did in the beginning — we have people who actually know what they’re doing now,” Black Angels vocalist/bassist Alex Maas tells SPIN with a laugh. “It has given us the freedom to make more creative and artistic decisions. I’m stoked about the future of Levitation.”