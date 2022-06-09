Tenacious D Release Who Medley in Support of Gun Control

Tenacious D are hitting the road next week. They haven’t released a proper full-length since 2018’s Post-Apocalypto. The last song they put out was in 2020 when they covered “Time Warp” from The Rocky Horror Picture Show as part of Rock the Vote. This evening, they unveiled a new single where they’re covering The Who’s “Pinball Wizard,” “There’s A Doctor,” and “Go To The Mirror!” The medley will be released as a seven-inch single with all of the proceeds going to Everytown For Gun Safety.

“Who better to deliver a tribute to the greatest rock opera of all times? Who? The D! That’s Who!! We’ve been working on this medley for 20 years. It’s finally ready to be unleashed. Crank it. It’s a humdinger. Enjoy,” the duo said in a statement.

The video for the song was directed by longtime pal, frequent collaborator, and fellow Who fan Liam Lynch. He also directed the band’s 2006 film The Pick Of Destiny.

In 2007, they covered Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey and company’s “Squeezebox” for a VH1 Honors event, so their love of the band goes back a long time.

The vinyl is available to pre-order here.

Tenacious D 2022 Tour Dates:

06/16/22: Telluride, CO – Telluride Bluegrass Festival SOLD OUT

06/17/22: Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater ~ SOLD OUT

06/19/22: Portland, OR – Pioneer Courthouse Square ~ SOLD OUT

06/20/22: Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Casino & Resort – SOLD OUT

06/21/22: Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery ~ SOLD OUT

06/22/22: Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater ~ SOLD OUT

06/24/22: Palo Alto, CA – Frost Amphitheater ~

06/26/22: San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater ~ SOLD OUT

9/9/22: Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion #

9/10/22: Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival

9/11/22: Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center #

9/13/22: Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

9/14/22: Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #

9/16/22: Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center #

9/18/22: Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion #

9/19/22: Minneapolis, MN – Surly Festival Field # – SOLD OUT

9/20/22: Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheater #

9/22/22: Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival

~ with special guest Puddles Pity Party

# with special guest Dj Douggpound