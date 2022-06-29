Swedish Psych Rockers Dungen Plot First Album in Seven Years

Long-running Swedish psychedelic rock outfit Dungen will release its first new album in five years, En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig Nog, on October 7 via Mexican Summer (the title translates to One Is Too Much and a Thousand Is Never Enough in English. A video for the first single, “Nattens Sista Strimma Ljus,” is out today (June 29).

The follow-up to Dungen’s 2015 release Allas Sak was recorded in Gothenburg over the course of the past five years with previous production collaborator Mattias Glavå. “We’d be in his studio, where he has all this amazing gear, and he’d be encouraging me to go with every weird idea and not to feel any pressure,” Dungen’s Gustav Ejstes says of Glavå.

The nine-track album is the first Dungen album Ejstes has made since recently becoming sober. “It’s groundbreaking for me,” he says. “My life has changed, drastically, in the last five years. It has actually become even more trippy to experience music if you don’t take away the edges of life. It gets very real.”

En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig Nog shows why Dungen have been a big influence on the ever-growing psychedelic rock scene around the world, with the layered vocals and frenetic drumming on tracks like “Om Det Finns Något Som Du Vill Fråga Mig” harkening back to early Tame Impala. “Möbler” is flecked with organ and effects, while the peppy dance beats and jazz-leaning guitar solo on “Var Har Du Varit?” push Dungen into intriguing new sonic territory.

Dungen has no tour dates on its upcoming schedule but played a short set earlier this month at a festival in Helsinki, potentially foreshadowing more live activity to come.