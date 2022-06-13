Sunflower Bean on Working With the Manic Street Preachers, Fashion and the Role of TikTok in Music

Instagram Facebook Twitter
(Credit: Driely S)

This week’s episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service, host Scott Lipps sat down with one of our favorite indie rock bands: Sunflower Bean. In his conversation with singer Julia Cumming [who makes her second appearance on the show] and guitarist Nick Kivlen, they discuss the band’s origins, including Cumming’s beginnings in the anti-folk scene. The duo also discusses whether or not TikTok is hurting music, fashion, and the making of the band’s new album, Headful of Sugar.

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Shepard Fairey, Courtney Love, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell and many, many more.

On the last episode, Lipps sat down with The Lumineers‘ Wesley Schultz. In their conversation, the singer/guitarist traced the band’s origins, sharing how they came up with the band’s name, how playing the open mic circuit lead to their discovery and what it’s like to open for artists like Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and U2.

Every couple of weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you consume podcasts (Apple, etc.). Listen below to the full episode with Sunflower Bean’s Julia Cumming and Nick Kivlen.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

